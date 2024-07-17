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Dubai AI and Web3 Festival and Trescon Launch FutureTech World Cup to Support Global Start-ups

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July 17th, 2024
featured image - Dubai AI and Web3 Festival and Trescon Launch FutureTech World Cup to Support Global Start-ups
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web3#web3#futuretech-world-cup#dubai-ai#web3-festival#trescon#dubai-ai-and-web3-festival#futuretech-world-cup-qualifier#good-company

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