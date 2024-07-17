Dubai AI and Web3 Festival and Trescon Launch FutureTech World Cup to Support Global Start-ups

The first qualifier round of the FutureTech World Cup was held on July 10, 2024, at the Dubai AI Campus\n\n\n10 startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to an esteemed panel of five jury members\n\n\nMomint, Nettle, s.r.o., and Orbii AI qualify for the grand finale set to take place during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024. The first Qualifier round of FutureTech World Cup, one of the new initiatives launched by Dubai AI & Web3 Festival & Trescon to recognise and support the most promising emerging tech start-ups from around the world, was hosted successfully by the Dubai AI Campus on July 10, 2024. Ten pre-qualified global startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of five esteemed jury members with three startups - Momint, Nettle and Orbii - advancing to the grand finale set to be held during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival on September 11 & 12, 2024. Momint: Recognised for its innovative approach and impactful solutions for accelerating clean energy.\n\n\nNettle, s.r.o.: Praised for its goal of redefining customer engagement with AI-Powered Digital Humans for the omnichannel age\n\n\nOrbii AI: Honoured for its model of harnessing better data and intelligent AI models to help lenders make faster and more accurate credit decisions. "The competition provides a platform for innovators to showcase ideas, gain exposure, connect with stakeholders, collaborate with peers, and access capital, while also driving advancements in AI, Web3, and global digital economies.”, said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. The distinguished panel of jury for the first qualifier included: Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO, Al Fardan Exchange\nIan Arden, General Partner, Mempool Ventures\nJonathan Doerr, Partner MENAP, Antler\nAhmed Refaie, CEO & Global CIO, G.P.J. Global Partners Investments\nSarah Abuagela, Partner & Head of Investment, Ceras Ventures Serial Angel Investor & Chairman of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem said, “The FutureTech World Cup is designed to celebrate and elevate those who dare to believe they can transform the world of AI and Web3. Our goal is to support competent startups and founders from around the world with access to connections and investments that will help scale their businesses while ensuring they are solving real-world challenges”. All start-ups qualifying to the grand finale are offered fully sponsored Start-up Pods at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and the penultimate winner receives fully sponsored one-year Dubai AI Campus License, Trescon credits worth USD 10,000 to be used for future events, access to mentorship by the Jury members, and networking opportunities with the industry’s finest, in addition to the coveted title of ‘FutureTech World Cup Champion’, which will help elevate their start-up’s overall journey. The second qualifier round is expected to take place in August and the pre-qualification has already begun. Interested startups can apply for free on https://dubaiaiweb3festival.com/future-tech-world-cup/ About FutureTech World Cup The FutureTech World Cup marks a pioneering endeavour to reshape the world of AI & Web3. This event kicks off with a qualifier round, spotlighting start-ups from around the globe. Held in partnership with leading organisations, these competitions provide a launching pad for revolutionary AI and Web3 concepts. Standout startups advance to the grand finale hosted at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival. Here, global investors, venture capitalists, angel investors, and the finest minds in AI and Web3 gather to witness start-ups pitch groundbreaking ideas and compete for multiple investment funds. More than just a competition, the FutureTech World Cup cultivates connections, propels innovation, and fuels the future of AI and Web3. Join us at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival to inspire, challenge, and connect with the future of technology. Website: FutureTech World Cup Shadi Dawi Director of PR, Media Partnerships, & Communications Global & MEA shadi@tresconglobal.com +971 55 498 4989 Join us and be a part of the technological revolution that is shaping our future. This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here. The first qualifier round of the FutureTech World Cup was held on July 10, 2024, at the Dubai AI Campus 10 startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to an esteemed panel of five jury members Momint, Nettle, s.r.o., and Orbii AI qualify for the grand finale set to take place during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024. The first qualifier round of the FutureTech World Cup was held on July 10, 2024, at the Dubai AI Campus The first qualifier round of the FutureTech World Cup was held on July 10, 2024, at the Dubai AI Campus The first qualifier round of the FutureTech World Cup was held on July 10, 2024, at the Dubai AI Campus 10 startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to an esteemed panel of five jury members 10 startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to an esteemed panel of five jury members 10 startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to an esteemed panel of five jury members Momint, Nettle, s.r.o., and Orbii AI qualify for the grand finale set to take place during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024. Momint, Nettle, s.r.o., and Orbii AI qualify for the grand finale set to take place during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024. Momint, Nettle, s.r.o., and Orbii AI qualify for the grand finale set to take place during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024. The first Qualifier round of FutureTech World Cup, one of the new initiatives launched by Dubai AI & Web3 Festival & Trescon to recognise and support the most promising emerging tech start-ups from around the world, was hosted successfully by the Dubai AI Campus on July 10, 2024. Ten pre-qualified global startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of five esteemed jury members with three startups - Momint, Nettle and Orbii - advancing to the grand finale set to be held during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival on September 11 & 12, 2024. Momint: Recognised for its innovative approach and impactful solutions for accelerating clean energy. Nettle, s.r.o.: Praised for its goal of redefining customer engagement with AI-Powered Digital Humans for the omnichannel age Orbii AI: Honoured for its model of harnessing better data and intelligent AI models to help lenders make faster and more accurate credit decisions. Momint: Recognised for its innovative approach and impactful solutions for accelerating clean energy. Momint : Recognised for its innovative approach and impactful solutions for accelerating clean energy. Momint Nettle, s.r.o.: Praised for its goal of redefining customer engagement with AI-Powered Digital Humans for the omnichannel age Nettle, s.r.o. : Praised for its goal of redefining customer engagement with AI-Powered Digital Humans for the omnichannel age Nettle, s.r.o. Orbii AI: Honoured for its model of harnessing better data and intelligent AI models to help lenders make faster and more accurate credit decisions. Orbii AI : Honoured for its model of harnessing better data and intelligent AI models to help lenders make faster and more accurate credit decisions. Orbii AI "The competition provides a platform for innovators to showcase ideas, gain exposure, connect with stakeholders, collaborate with peers, and access capital, while also driving advancements in AI, Web3, and global digital economies.”, said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. "The competition provides a platform for innovators to showcase ideas, gain exposure, connect with stakeholders, collaborate with peers, and access capital, while also driving advancements in AI, Web3, and global digital economies.”, said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. The distinguished panel of jury for the first qualifier included: Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO, Al Fardan Exchange Ian Arden, General Partner, Mempool Ventures Jonathan Doerr, Partner MENAP, Antler Ahmed Refaie, CEO & Global CIO, G.P.J. Global Partners Investments Sarah Abuagela, Partner & Head of Investment, Ceras Ventures Hasan Fardan Al Fardan , CEO, Al Fardan Exchange Hasan Fardan Al Fardan CEO, Al Fardan Exchange Ian Arden , General Partner, Mempool Ventures Ian Arden General Partner, Mempool Ventures Jonathan Doerr , Partner MENAP, Antler Jonathan Doerr Partner MENAP, Antler Ahmed Refaie , CEO & Global CIO, G.P.J. Global Partners Investments Ahmed Refaie CEO & Global CIO, G.P.J. Global Partners Investments Sarah Abuagela , Partner & Head of Investment, Ceras Ventures Sarah Abuagela Partner & Head of Investment, Ceras Ventures Serial Angel Investor & Chairman of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem said, “The FutureTech World Cup is designed to celebrate and elevate those who dare to believe they can transform the world of AI and Web3. Our goal is to support competent startups and founders from around the world with access to connections and investments that will help scale their businesses while ensuring they are solving real-world challenges”. Serial Angel Investor & Chairman of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem said, “The FutureTech World Cup is designed to celebrate and elevate those who dare to believe they can transform the world of AI and Web3. Our goal is to support competent startups and founders from around the world with access to connections and investments that will help scale their businesses while ensuring they are solving real-world challenges”. All start-ups qualifying to the grand finale are offered fully sponsored Start-up Pods at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and the penultimate winner receives fully sponsored one-year Dubai AI Campus License, Trescon credits worth USD 10,000 to be used for future events, access to mentorship by the Jury members, and networking opportunities with the industry’s finest, in addition to the coveted title of ‘FutureTech World Cup Champion’, which will help elevate their start-up’s overall journey. The second qualifier round is expected to take place in August and the pre-qualification has already begun. Interested startups can apply for free on https://dubaiaiweb3festival.com/future-tech-world-cup/ https://dubaiaiweb3festival.com/future-tech-world-cup/ About FutureTech World Cup About FutureTech World Cup The FutureTech World Cup marks a pioneering endeavour to reshape the world of AI & Web3. This event kicks off with a qualifier round, spotlighting start-ups from around the globe. Held in partnership with leading organisations, these competitions provide a launching pad for revolutionary AI and Web3 concepts. Standout startups advance to the grand finale hosted at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival. Here, global investors, venture capitalists, angel investors, and the finest minds in AI and Web3 gather to witness start-ups pitch groundbreaking ideas and compete for multiple investment funds. More than just a competition, the FutureTech World Cup cultivates connections, propels innovation, and fuels the future of AI and Web3. Join us at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival to inspire, challenge, and connect with the future of technology. Website: FutureTech World Cup FutureTech World Cup Shadi Dawi Shadi Dawi Director of PR, Media Partnerships, & Communications Global & MEA shadi@tresconglobal.com +971 55 498 4989 Join us and be a part of the technological revolution that is shaping our future. This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here . here