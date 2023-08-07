DTO in Python: Ways of implementation

Too Long; Didn't Read The primary goal of a DTO is to simplify communication between different layers of an application, particularly when transmitting data through various boundary interfaces such as web services, REST APIs, message brokers, or other mechanisms of remote interaction. When exchanging information with other systems, it is crucial to minimize unnecessary costs, such as redundant serialization/deserialization, and to ensure a clear data structure that represents a specific contract between the sender and receiver.