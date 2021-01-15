🐲 Dragon Router Introduction: HTTP Router and URL Matcher For Building Deno Web Servers

Dragon is a simple, fast and low HTTP router and URL matcher for building Deno servers. If you need performance and good productivity, you will love it.
Dragon is exchangeable with other web application frameworks for the backend the same way as React.js is exchangeable with Vue.js and Angular.js when it comes to frontend applications.
That being said, let’s now move further with this article and find out the various features of this framework. Below I have picked out a few of the most important features of Dragon:
It helps in simplifying the configuration and customization steps for the application.
These were a few of the major advantages of using Dragon in web application development. Let's start by using Dragon in your Deno application.
First things first let's install Deno. I am on a Ubuntu OS so I am using Shell. Simply open your terminal and type:
Next step is specifying Deno’s path to bash.
Once you have it installed, close the terminal, open a new one, and type:
It should output something like this:
💬 If you are using a different operating system, just head over to [deno.land installation](https://deno.land/#installation). They have a lot of ways you can easily install it on your machine.
Awesome!
Let's move ahead
into your new project. Create a file called
cd
.
server.ts
In your
TypeScript file, use the following code to import Dragon, to create an instance of an Dragon application:
src/server.ts
Let's run this file. Open your terminal and in your project root folder type:
💬 Deno is secure by default. Therefore, unless you specifically enable it, a deno module has no file, network, or environment access for example.
You should get something like this:
When you run deno run
in your terminal, Deno will look at all your imports and install them locally in your machine if they are not there.
---allow-net <file_name>
The first time you run this it will go to this URL
and install the dragon package.
https://deno.land/x/dragon@v1.1.0/lib/mod.ts
This creates a new instance of our application with various options, and it will be the basis of everything as you progress further in this tutorial.
An instance of application has some optional properties as well:
: A unique name for a computer or network node in a network. This defaults to
hostname
.
0.0.0.0
: Numbers used by protocols for operation of network applications.
port
: A concatenation of all Certificate Authority (CA).
certFile
🖇 Learn more about application options
Then we write
Here the port number and tell Deno to listen to the port, which is 8080.
Let's register two routes mapping URL path to handler.
💬 We believe development must be an enjoyable and creative experience to be truly fulfilling (,
HttpRequest) as parameters.
HttpResponse
We create a new router instance by doing
and then we create a new route called
const r = app.routes();
which is of type
hello
. If an incoming request URL matches one of the paths, the corresponding handler is called passing.
RequestMethod.GET
💬 By default Dragon all methods for this route(s) like,
PUT,
DELETE
PATCH
And now we are done. ✅ Let's run this and see what we have:
Now open your favorite browser and go to
. You will see something like this:
http://localhost:8080/hello
Hello Dragon
Awesome
Honestly the hardest part is done. Conceptually we are 50% there.
Now we only have two things remaining:
Using the
options you may define a route that will be executed when no other route matches the incoming request.
notFoundHandler
fallback is a
literally means anything you put in the middle of one layer of the software and another. As you can see fallback has access to the
Middleware
and
HttpRequest
. Middleware can either terminate the HTTP request or pass it on to another middleware function using
HttpResponse
or
MiddlewareState.Next
MiddlewareState.Cancel
Let's see if this works.
Restart the server:
Open up a new tab Set the request to
and in the
GET
bar type
URL
.
http://localhost:8080/something-unknown
You should get something like this:
🤦 Page Not Found
Logging Response time in console, create a new file called
and enter the following code:
logger.ts
In your
file add this code:
server.ts
Now let's import and register the middleware.
I hope that you found this article useful and that it was able to help you learn something today.
If you are interested in joining the dragon team to improve the framework, You are welcome.
A Star 🌟 on our github repository could be a good feedback for us.
Happy Coding 👋
Also published at https://dev.to/getspooky/a-powerful-http-router-and-url-matcher-for-building-deno-web-servers-with-dragon-5fh9
