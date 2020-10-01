Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoDr. Seuss Goes Remote: Oh, the Places You’ll Go by@michael-brooks

Dr. Seuss Goes Remote: Oh, the Places You’ll Go

October 1st 2020
Author profile picture

@michael-brooksMichael Brooks

Founder & CEO of goLance and the author of REMOTE iT!, a new Amazon best seller in Outsourcing.

I was trying to explain to my kids why they should be excited about the growth of the remote business model. I’ve worked remotely for most of their lives, so they couldn’t understand what it was like when people went to offices, commuted long hours, and did their work surrounded by others. That’s what motivated me to explain remote work to them in a way they could easily comprehend.

So, I wrote this based on the style of Dr. Seuss and read it to them before bedtime. Maybe you’ll even find this poem will help your kids understand the value of working remotely.

Related

Smell Detection: Does Digital Scent Technology Pass the “Smell” Test?

pre-emoji story
#future-of-work
Author profile picture

@michael-brooksMichael Brooks

2min
10/13/20

How To Improve Concentration: 2021 Edition

pre-emoji story
#productivity
Author profile picture

@carmenhchungCarmen Chung

01/01/21

Tags

#remote-work#remote-working#work-remotely#freelancers#freelancing#zoom#laptop#dr-seuss-the-places-you'll-go
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.