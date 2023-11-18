DOUBLE BELLOWS

Too Long; Didn't Read The small-sized bellows which have become popular in sitting-rooms are usually more ornamental than efficient, and make one think regretfully of the old-fashioned article of ample capacity which is seldom seen nowadays. Fig. 185 illustrates a method of coupling up two small bellows in such a manner as to provide an almost continuous blast, besides doubling the amount of air sent through the fire in a given time, at the coat of but little extra exertion. A piece of wood half an inch thick is screwed across one bellows just behind the valve hole. The two bellows are then laid valve facing valve, and are attached to one another by a strip of tin passed round the wood just behind the nozzles and by tying the two fixed handles together. [Illustration: FIG. 185.—Double-acting bellows. Two methods of coupling shown.] Make a rectangle of stout wire somewhat wider than the handles and long enough to reach from the outer face of one moving handle to that of the other, when one bellows is quite closed and the other full open. The ends of the wire should be soldered together, and the ends of the link held up to the handles by a couple of staples. An alternative method is to use a piece of wood with a screw driven into it at right angles near each end through the staples on the handles (Fig. 185, a). In place of the staples you may use screw-in eyes fitting the screws.