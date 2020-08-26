"Don't Give Advice Unless Asked to Do So" - Alberto Cuesta Cañada, 2020 Noonie Nominee

One of our impressive nominees is Alberto Cuesta Cañada from Portugal. Alberto is a 2020 Noonie nominee for six different awards. Learn more about him below.

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

Blockchain

Careers

Ethereum

Learning

Learning to Code

Smart Contracts

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am the Technical Lead at Yield, previously a Solution and Blockchain Architect at TechHQ and a corporate drone at financial institutions. I like to explain complex things in a simple way. Make sure to read my articles!

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I like to write about upcoming blockchain-based projects which excite me, and recent trends in the world of crypto which might make an impact in the near future.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I write smart contracts, sometimes for live applications, sometimes to be reused, sometimes as pattern examples.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Climate change.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

It was "don't give advice unless asked to do so".

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I've been incredibly lucky in that I started working for Yield at the onset of the pandemic, so I'm doing peachy while everyone else is unfortunately struggling.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Extinction Rebellion. There is no yield if we are all dead.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I'm not a contrarian, really.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Maybe I am a contrarian after all, I try to not be dependent on any app.

11. What are you currently learning?

The next thing I want to learn is to code tests with Brownie, I hate javascript.

