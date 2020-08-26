"Don't Give Advice Unless Asked to Do So" - Alberto Cuesta Cañada, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
In these unprecedented times, people build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate someone in the tech industry’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
One of our impressive nominees is Alberto Cuesta Cañada from Portugal. Alberto is a 2020 Noonie nominee for six different awards. Learn more about him below.
I am the Technical Lead at Yield, previously a Solution and Blockchain Architect at TechHQ and a corporate drone at financial institutions. I like to explain complex things in a simple way. Make sure to read my articles!
I like to write about upcoming blockchain-based projects which excite me, and recent trends in the world of crypto which might make an impact in the near future.
I write smart contracts, sometimes for live applications, sometimes to be reused, sometimes as pattern examples.
Climate change.
It was "don't give advice unless asked to do so".
I've been incredibly lucky in that I started working for Yield at the onset of the pandemic, so I'm doing peachy while everyone else is unfortunately struggling.
Extinction Rebellion. There is no yield if we are all dead.
I'm not a contrarian, really.
Maybe I am a contrarian after all, I try to not be dependent on any app.
The next thing I want to learn is to code tests with Brownie, I hate javascript.
At Hacker Noon, we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination. Help us find the best in Tech, by nominating someone or by voting in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.