DOM Testing Library: Is it Worth a Try?

DOM Testing Library: Is it Worth a Try?

Short answer: Yes. The testing library approach to query elements with simulated user events looks really promising. This way of testing the app naturally improves accessibility (ARIA attributes are the main source for selectors). The quick launch of the tests rocks. Local development with jest --watch is a real productivity booster. If you already have the testing library on your project and developers are actively using it, I recommend you reading the code and make a couple of tests to understand how it works. If you as a QA engineer want to bring testingclibrary to the project, it might be a challenge. You will have to understand internal parts, components and which APIs should be mocked. In that case, I would rather stick to e2e tests.
