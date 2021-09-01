$3M Raised For Miami in 1 Month: Hack to Raise Crypto For Your City

350 reads

The CityCoins community is looking for civic-minded developers to participate in MiamiCoin Maker’s Month – a virtual hackathon that gives you a chance to win $25k for building a blockchain app for the city of Miami. MiamiCoin, the project's first city-specific token, has generated about $3M reserved for Miami** since launching on Aug 3rd. 30% of the funds spent mining new CityCoin tokens like MiamiCoin are automatically sent to a dedicated crypto wallet that only that city's officials can access. The tokens make it easy for developers to create new applications that can provide token holders with local benefits.