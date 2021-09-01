$3M Raised For Miami in 1 Month: Hack to Raise Crypto For Your City

Search icon
The CityCoins community is looking for civic-minded developers to participate in MiamiCoin Maker’s Month – a virtual hackathon that gives you a chance to win $25k for building a blockchain app for the city of Miami. MiamiCoin, the project's first city-specific token, has generated about $3M reserved for Miami** since launching on Aug 3rd. 30% of the funds spent mining new CityCoin tokens like MiamiCoin are automatically sent to a dedicated crypto wallet that only that city's officials can access. The tokens make it easy for developers to create new applications that can provide token holders with local benefits.
CityCoins Hacker Noon profile picture

@citycoins
CityCoins

CityCoins helps communities improve their cities while providing crypto rewards to individuals & city governments alike.

by CityCoins @citycoins.CityCoins helps communities improve their cities while providing crypto rewards to individuals & city governments alike.
