DOE vs. Github: DMCA Violations, Contract Disputes, and Unlawful Competition

Too Long; Didn't Read In this excerpt from HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series, delve into the legal dispute between DOE and Github. The Class's allegations encompass a range of issues, including potential DMCA violations, contract-related breaches, and claims of unfair competition. The filing raises questions about the use of licensed materials, attribution, and license terms, as well as the pursuit of injunctive relief. The excerpt provides insights into the ongoing courtroom battle over copyright rights and intellectual property, shedding light on the complexities of the case.