Documenting GraphQL APIs

614 reads

The first time you (or your users) use a GraphQL API can be very frustrating as GraphQL APIs typically only have an interactive playground. This playground is often created with GraphiQL, an interactive development environment (IDE) It serves as the primary form of documentation for most GraphLQ APIs. With introspection, you get more information about the API, its types, and the possible operations. With GraphQL, you’re not limited to just a playground, as you can create static or interactive documentation next to this playground.