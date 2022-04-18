Do You Know Robots?

There are several types of robots used to automate production. It is rare, if not impossible, to find a single and valid manufacturing approach for all robots used in production. Plant managers know what aspects they need to consider when choosing an industrial robot to automate their processes. The most important aspect is the ease of programming: the operator does not need advanced programming skills to be able to use these machines. The second group is that of SCARA robots (articulated robotic arm with selective compliance) which are very popular in small robotic assembly applications.

There are several types of robots used to automate production. It is rare, if not impossible, to find a single and valid manufacturing approach for all robots used in production, so it is important that plant managers know what aspects they need to consider when choosing an industrial robot to automate their processes.





Automation robot planning is a pretty challenging task. Read more here: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/302869431_Automating_Robot_Planning_Using_Product_and_Manufacturing_Information

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDhJ5I89H_I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iV_hB08Uns





Industrial robots have been used for a long time to replace human workers in performing dangerous tasks, in dirty or repetitive conditions.





Often these robots are large, bulky, caged machines intended for lifting heavy loads in applications such as packaging and palletizing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLJ6gM4AQI4





It is possible to integrate multiple industrial robots for a fully automated production line, but it is important for the plant manager to choose the robot that best suits the task.

There are three types of industrial robots commonly used to automate manufacturing processes.

Six-axis robot

The first is the six-axis robot, which has always been a popular choice among manufacturers. It works using six axes of motion, sometimes called the six degrees of freedom, and is ideal for applications that require complex motion.





The most important aspect is the ease of programming: the operator does not need advanced programming skills to be able to use these machines.

These robots can apply AI and machine learning software to collection processes and improve them by self-coding their programs when needed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HX6M4QunVmA









SCARA

The second group is that of SCARA robots (articulated robotic arm with selective compliance), which are very popular in small robotic assembly applications.





The SCARA robots have a base securely mounted in a fixed position, the arm is rigid on the z axis but offers a rotation movement on the xy axes.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DKrcpa8Z_E

Well, we even have a robotic arm in space!

Cobots





Finally, we have collaborative robots, also known as cobots, designed to work safely in a shared space with humans.





Thanks to their greater flexibility and dexterity, these robots can complete more delicate tasks that are impossible for traditional robots, such as polishing fragile materials in manufacturing processes.

Demand for this technology is on the rise and the global cobot market is projected to reach $ 9 billion by 2025.

Manufacturers need to consider the speed and volume of production they want to achieve when deciding what type of robot to use in their facility.





For producers operating in sectors such as bottling or packaging, which require higher production speeds or volumes, the purchase of conventional robots such as six-axis robots may be advantageous. The logic is simple.





Fewer human operators mean less risk of system slowdown resulting in increased production. Multiple industrial robots can be integrated into a fully automated production line. Given their flexibility and relative ease of use compared to fully automated robotic systems, cobots are generally regarded as an accessible and attractive choice for small and medium-sized businesses.

These manufacturers can benefit from the traditional robot value proposition of being able to perform repetitive or unsafe tasks, making human workers available for higher value-added assignments, but at a lower cost of entry.





Types of automation

The authors who have dealt with industrial automation over time have actually indicated three different levels of automation from time to time:





control systems based on the closed-loop control mechanism (closed-loop feedback control systems) both with respect to standards (feedback) and with respect to objectives or signals (feed forward) performed by any type of technological device;

the integration of different devices, developed in a unitary architecture at the factory, company, organizational network level, obtaining continuity in production processes and management;

adaptation and innovation system, through the rapid detection of both the internal state of a system and the environment (technical, economic, commercial, etc.).



The technological evolution and growth of specialized companies, the training of automation engineers with increasingly refined skills, the intuitions of modern entrepreneurs combined with the demand of a demanding market will make automation and robotics increasingly present in the Italian production fabric. and worldwide.





And there is no plan B.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EDCnhbUpgE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCV9PBLE6lo





Credits



