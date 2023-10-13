Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Do y'AI mind?by@sam.careelmont
    391 reads
    391 reads

    Do y'AI mind?

    by SamOctober 13th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The rise of large language models has brought back a millennia old question. Do they have minds? Are they animated? Or are they just a sophisticated trick played on us?
    featured image - Do y'AI mind?
    seventh plague of egypt Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Sam HackerNoon profile picture

    The rise of large language models has brought back a millennia old question. Yet, not merely as a question, but so it seems as concrete possibility as well. I have to disappoint readers expecting a slowly built up tension arch for I’ll reveal the question Christopher-Nolan-wise at the very beginning. The beginning is here, this very paragraph.


    Those AI algorithms so advanced that they managed to converse with us, do they think and feel like us? Do they have minds? Are they animated? Or are they just a sophisticated trick played on us, at its core nothing more than a sufficiently advanced mechanism?


    It’s an old question because we can pose it in relation to any other entity displaying signs of agency: other people, animals, and both intra- and inter-species aliens.


    You’re alone. I am not writing this. You’re hallucinating this. I am really you. We are not two. ‘We’ is really just you. Solipsism. There is one and only one mind in the universe and it’s yours! Those AIs, they live in your mind as well. Hard to believe, but as anything where one hits the bottom of the philosophical iceberg hard to debunk beyond doubt. So ‘we’ will leave it here, at the not so very beginning.


    The complete opposite. One mind. We’re all connected, we’re really all one with the universe. I am I, you are you but we are we above all. If AIs have minds, then they are connected as well. If they don’t, we still get to keep our collective mind. Popular in spiritual circles. Easy to believe be it for psychological reasons and easy to argue for by means of sly application of abstract term’s vagueness. So ‘we’ will leave it here, at the not so very beginning.


    Within the edge knitted by solipsism and universal mind, large languages models are weaving at us (pun intended). They are nearing being sufficiently human-like on the outside to ascribe them minds, yet especially for those familiar with their inner workings surprisingly mechanical on the inside. We might as well triangulate a brain and heart surgeon to locate the human soul in a man’s body…


    So has the question been brought back? Attempting to answer this question is to ask God’s secrets before believing in him.


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Sam HackerNoon profile picture
    Sam@sam.careelmont
    Dev
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgfuturism #future-of-ai #mind #ai #philosophy #zombies #do-y'ai-mind #large-language-models #ai-applications

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Allainews
    Aiquickfeeds
    Sumi
    Devurls

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Let the Beauties Sleep
    by sam.careelmont
    Oct 11, 2023
    #probability
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 13, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
    by natasha
    Jun 25, 2019
    #hackernoon-shareholder-series
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 26, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: The Metaverse is a Sh*tshow (11/2/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 02, 2022
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas