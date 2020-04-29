Django, Celery, Redis and Flower Implementation

On a path to solve one of the major global issues. Obsessed with all things related to creativity.
(env)$ pip install "celery[redis]"
and create a new file called
settings.py
and put the following code into it.
celery.py
import os
from celery import Celery
# set the default Django settings module for the 'celery' program.
os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'meupBackend.settings')
app = Celery('meupBackend', backend='redis', broker='redis://localhost:6379')
# Using a string here means the worker doesn't have to serialize
# the configuration object to child processes.
# - namespace='CELERY' means all celery-related configuration keys
# should have a `CELERY_` prefix.
app.config_from_object('django.conf:settings', namespace='CELERY')
# Load task modules from all registered Django app configs.
app.autodiscover_tasks()
@app.task(bind=True)
def debug_task(self):
print('Request: {0!r}'.format(self.request))
of the same folder and put the following code.
__init__.py
from __future__ import absolute_import, unicode_literals
# This will make sure the app is always imported when
# Django starts so that shared_task will use this app.
from .celery import app as celery_app
__all__ = ('celery_app',)
### settings.py
BROKER_URL = 'redis://localhost:6379'
CELERY_RESULT_BACKEND = 'redis://localhost:6379'
CELERY_ACCEPT_CONTENT = ['application/json']
CELERY_TASK_SERIALIZER = 'json'
CELERY_RESULT_SERIALIZER = 'json'
INSTALLED_APPS = [
# others app
'celery',
'django_celery_results',
'django_celery_beat',
]
"""
django_celery_results:
This extension enables you to store Celery task results using the Django ORM.
"""
"""
django_celery_beat:
This extension enables you to store the periodic task schedule in the database.
The periodic tasks can be managed from the Django Admin interface, where you can create, edit and delete periodic tasks and how often they should run.
"""
### tasks.py (in any of your app)
from __future__ import absolute_import
from celery import shared_task
@shared_task
def test(param):
return 'The test task executed with argument "%s" ' % param
### Terminal
(env)$ brew install redis
# once installed, run:
(env)$ redis-server
# Terminal 2, open another terminal or tab
(env)$ redis-cli ping
pong
(env)$ python manage.py migrate
(env)$ pip install flower
(env)$ redis-server
$ python manage.py runserver
(env)$ flower -A meup ## here `meup` is a project name
, Redis will be running on port
localhost:8000
, and flower will be running on
6379
.
localhost:5000