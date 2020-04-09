Angular and Django Integration in One Project

Requirements: Django > 1.8, Angular 8, 9 or above. I’ve done this Angular 9.

Let’s jump directly into a pool, I’m guessing, you already have a basic Django setup, which is:

- Vritualenv setup - Django project - Static files and template files setup

Start by installing angular cli into your local.

npm install -g @angular/cli

npm run ng <your ng command> for the rest of the article. If you are on windows’, please set the path of the ng command. Otherwise, you can usefor the rest of the article.

In Django, create a Landing view and URL pointing to that view. And render a template which you’re going to use for Angular. Let’s say angular_index.html which is residing into Django templates dir. Now, from command-line, create a new angular project into a Django static directory. ng new frontend . Now your Angular apps` basic structure is done, for testing, run ng build . This will compile your code and produce some files into dist directory which will be created into a frontend (your angular app) directory.Now go into angular_index.html and include these compiled files runtime-es2015.js , polyfills.js , styles-es2015.js , vendor-es2015.js , main-es2015.js into Django template JS block.

< script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/runtime-es2015.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/polyfills-es2015.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/styles-es2015.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/vendor-es2015.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/main-es2015.js' %}" > </ script >

And now you’re almost done, just add

< body > < app-root > </ app-root > <!-- your script files here in JS block --> </ body >

angular_index.html and run your python server by python manage.py runserver . Goto your defined URL for your angular app and you’ll be seeing the app. intoand run your python server by. Goto your defined URL for your angular app and you’ll be seeing the app.

ng build to compile the angular code and then see the changes reflect in the browser. Up until now, everything is working fine, but the problem is, every time you do some code change, you have runto compile the angular code and then see the changes reflect in the browser.

ng serve , yes ng serve is a great option. But the sad part is, it does not provide us with the compiled files. it saves those files in the memory. So we need to use watch option in ng build for development purpose. So you might be thinking, why not use, yesis a great option. But the sad part is, it does not provide us with the compiled files. it saves those files in the memory. So we need to use watch option infor development purpose.

ng build --watch into a terminal and it will run hot reload your project with every file change. But now, your browser will not show anything. Because at watch state, ng build --watch produces different filenames without postfix of es2015 . So you need to change those files names in the angular_index.html and include the following files. Runinto a terminal and it will run hot reload your project with every file change. But now, your browser will not show anything. Because at watch state,produces different filenames without postfix of es2015 . So you need to change those files names in theand include the following files.

< script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/runtime.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/polyfills.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/styles.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/vendor.js' %}" > </ script > < script type = "type/javascript" src = "{% static 'frontend/dist/main.js' %}" > </ script >

settings.py and with the help of if condition, you can set the files according to the environment. For better configuration, you can get the environment fromand with the help ofcondition, you can set the files according to the environment.

Just in case, if you add support for IE, there will extra file which will generate. You need to add that file to render everything perfectly.

