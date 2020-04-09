Angular and Django Integration in One Project

Search icon
Requirements: Django > 1.8, Angular 8, 9 or above. I’ve done this Angular 9.
Let’s jump directly into a pool, I’m guessing, you already have a basic Django setup, which is:
- Vritualenv setup
- Django project
- Static files and template files setup
Start by installing angular cli into your local.
npm install -g @angular/cli
If you are on windows’, please set the path of the ng command. Otherwise, you can use 
npm run ng <your ng command>
 for the rest of the article.
  1. In Django, create a Landing view and URL pointing to that view. And render a template which you’re going to use for Angular. Let’s say 
    angular_index.html
     which is residing into Django templates dir.
  2. Now, from command-line, create a new angular project into a Django static directory. 
    ng new frontend
    .
  3. Now your Angular apps` basic structure is done, for testing, run 
    ng build
     . This will compile your code and produce some files into 
    dist
     directory which will be created into a 
    frontend
    (your angular app) directory.Now go into 
    angular_index.html
     and include these compiled files 
    runtime-es2015.js
    polyfills.js
    styles-es2015.js
    vendor-es2015.js
    main-es2015.js
     into Django template JS block.
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/runtime-es2015.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/polyfills-es2015.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/styles-es2015.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/vendor-es2015.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/main-es2015.js' %}"></script>
And now you’re almost done, just add
<body>
    <app-root></app-root>

    <!-- your script files here in JS block -->
</body>
into 
angular_index.html
 and run your python server by 
python manage.py runserver
. Goto your defined URL for your angular app and you’ll be seeing the app.
Up until now, everything is working fine, but the problem is, every time you do some code change, you have run 
ng build
 to compile the angular code and then see the changes reflect in the browser.
So you might be thinking, why not use 
ng serve
 , yes 
ng serve
 is a great option. But the sad part is, it does not provide us with the compiled files. it saves those files in the memory. So we need to use watch option in 
ng build
 for development purpose.
Run 
ng build --watch
 into a terminal and it will run hot reload your project with every file change. But now, your browser will not show anything. Because at watch state, 
ng build --watch
 produces different filenames without postfix of es2015 . So you need to change those files names in the 
angular_index.html
 and include the following files.
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/runtime.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/polyfills.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/styles.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/vendor.js' %}"></script>
<script type="type/javascript" src="{% static 'frontend/dist/main.js' %}"></script>
For better configuration, you can get the environment from 
settings.py
and with the help of 
if 
condition, you can set the files according to the environment.
Just in case, if you add support for IE, there will extra file which will generate. You need to add that file to render everything perfectly.
🙏 — Abhishek Kumar Singh
