Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Distributed Computing Cloud Is The Way Towards A Web3 Future: A Phala Network Story by@marvintong

Distributed Computing Cloud Is The Way Towards A Web3 Future: A Phala Network Story

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Phala Network’s distributed Web3 computing cloud is both versatile and confidential, and offers a universal blockchain-based computation protocol that delivers on this Web3 concept of a decentralized, distributed and scalable private compute platform. Phala enables individuals to use the Internet without giving up their privacy and personal data to the small handful of companies that currently make up the network and its applications, both consumer and enterprise. The true vision of Web3 is a decentralized network where no one entity controls it and the decentralized applications are built on the network are open and trusted.
image
Marvin Tong Hacker Noon profile picture

@marvintong
Marvin Tong

Co-Founder of Phala Network & CEO of Hashforests.co

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo

Tags

#polkadot-blockchain#phala-network-privacy#cryptocurrency#web3#defi-on-kusama-blockchain#polkadot#kusama#phala-network-kusama-web3
Join Hacker Noon loading