Distributed Computing Cloud Is The Way Towards A Web3 Future: A Phala Network Story

Phala Network’s distributed Web3 computing cloud is both versatile and confidential, and offers a universal blockchain-based computation protocol that delivers on this Web3 concept of a decentralized, distributed and scalable private compute platform. Phala enables individuals to use the Internet without giving up their privacy and personal data to the small handful of companies that currently make up the network and its applications, both consumer and enterprise. The true vision of Web3 is a decentralized network where no one entity controls it and the decentralized applications are built on the network are open and trusted.