Discussion: User Reactions in Human-Bot Dialogs as Key to Learning from Errors
Too Long; Didn't ReadUncover the challenges in extracting learning signals from human-human dialogs, where politeness masks disagreement nuances. Dive into the dynamics of user reactions in human-bot dialogs, highlighting the valuable learning signals within harsh responses. Recognize the potential goldmine in open-domain and knowledge-grounded dialogs for AI learning. The discussion also opens the door to exploring nuanced user response types for enhanced learning insights in future AI dialog systems.