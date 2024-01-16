Search icon
    Discussion: User Reactions in Human-Bot Dialogs as Key to Learning from Errorsby@feedbackloop

    Discussion: User Reactions in Human-Bot Dialogs as Key to Learning from Errors

    Uncover the challenges in extracting learning signals from human-human dialogs, where politeness masks disagreement nuances. Dive into the dynamics of user reactions in human-bot dialogs, highlighting the valuable learning signals within harsh responses. Recognize the potential goldmine in open-domain and knowledge-grounded dialogs for AI learning. The discussion also opens the door to exploring nuanced user response types for enhanced learning insights in future AI dialog systems.
    tech-stories #dataset-annotation #ai-research
