Discover the Truth About Time Management

All of the ‘time management’ articles in the world won't do you much good if you regularly fall prey to some of these common time wasters.

Here are six of the worst offenders and how to organize your day to deal with them effectively.

Phone Calls Marissa Grootes - Business & Work, Entrepreneur

You'd think these are time savers, not time killers. Well, they're both.

When you get onto the phone, do you identify yourself straight away and get to the point or do you play 'who is speaking' games? That makes a big difference.

Be brief while on the phone. It's extremely exasperating when someone is trying to reach you and is confronted with a busy tone for a long time.



When you’re in a serious discussion with people who are beside you, make sure you turn off your cell phone.

It's a huge time waster when you get a call and have to put your colleagues on standby while you chat and giggle over your phone. If you do have to take a call, be brief.



The 'Can't Stop Talking Types'

These are folks who love their voices too much! [Editor’s note: guilty.]

The best thing to do is steer clear of such people. If you can, arrange for your secretary to divert a call from such folks, or just take a message, etc.



Meetings

Yes, meetings are very useful tools. But more often than not, they're misused.

Some studies show that about 70% of senior management time is spent in meetings. Stay away from meetings if there is no clear agenda.



Traffic Jams/Parking Problems

If you live in a big city, you know these twin headaches - and time wasters - of city life.

Where possible, take public transport and walk the remainder of the way to your office. You'll often have less stress and get there quicker.



If that's not possible, try to do something constructive while commuting by car. Like listening to a self-improvement tape, or a tape that helps you upgrade your work-related skills and knowledge.



Queues

Well, you can't avoid all of them. But wherever that's feasible, do your work over the internet, or the telephone.

Whether it's booking tickets for a show, or whatever else. Even if you have to pay a few extra dollars, it’s well worth the time saved.

