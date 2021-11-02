Search icon
Digital Marketing and Web Design with Noonies Nominee, Elizabeth by@elizabethlvova

Digital Marketing and Web Design with Noonies Nominee, Elizabeth

Elizabeth is the Chief Editor at Evrone.com and a digital marketing specialist. She has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for critical thinker of the year. She believes Kubernetes is the future of cloud computing and ML & AI are the future. She is worried about what deepfake technology can mean to our future. The best advice I’ve ever given someone was to never go alone in life. If you want to be the sky, you must be the limit to what you do, and inspire others.
Elizabeth Lvova Hacker Noon profile picture

@elizabethlvova
Elizabeth Lvova

Sustainable Marketing Specialist at Evrone.com

