Digital Assets Exchanges and Their Benefits in 2022

A digital assets exchange is a platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other digital assets. Digital assets exchanges serve as a marketplace for these assets, facilitating the exchange of digital assets between buyers and sellers. of digital asset exchanges: centralized and decentralized. Centralized exchanges are operated by a single entity, which acts as the intermediary between buyers and sellers. There are two main types These exchanges typically offer a wider range of assets and are more user-friendly but are sometimes at risk of being hacked. Decentralized exchanges, on the other hand, are operated using blockchain technology and are not controlled by any single entity. This makes them more secure, but they may have a more limited selection of assets and can be more difficult to use. To use a digital assets exchange, a user must first create an account and deposit funds into their account. This is typically done by transferring funds from a bank account or using a credit or debit card. Once the funds are deposited, the user can browse the exchange's selection of digital assets and place an order to buy or sell assets at a specified price. When a user places an order to buy or sell a digital asset, the order is added to the exchange's order book. The order book lists all the open orders on the exchange. In addition, it includes the price and the amount of the asset the user wants to buy or sell. If there is a matching order on the order book – for example, if someone else is looking to sell the same amount of the same digital asset at the same price – the exchange will automatically match the orders and execute the trade. However, if there is no matching order, the user's order will remain open until it is either filled by another user or canceled by the user. Once a trade is executed, the funds and the assets are transferred from the seller's account to the buyer's account. The exchange typically charges a small fee for facilitating the trade, which is deducted from the transferred funds. As well as enabling the buying and selling of digital assets, many digital asset exchanges offer other services, such as margin trading and over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Margin trading allows users to borrow funds from the exchange to make larger trades, while OTC trading allows users to trade large amounts of assets without impacting the market price. What are Digital Assets? Digital assets include cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and other assets that are stored and traded electronically, such as tokens, digital collectibles, and virtual real estate. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that use cryptography and decentralized ledger technology (such as blockchain) to create a secure and decentralized means of storing and transferring value. Examples of cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Tokens are digital assets created and issued on top of existing blockchain platforms like Ethereum. These tokens can represent many assets, including digital currencies and physical or virtual assets, such as in-game items. Digital collectibles are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing unique digital assets, such as virtual art, virtual trading cards, and virtual real estate. These assets are often bought and sold on specialized NFT marketplaces. Virtual real estate is a digital asset representing ownership of virtual property, such as land or buildings in virtual worlds or online games. These assets can be bought and sold like physical real estate and can sometimes generate revenue through renting out virtual space or advertising. Many digital assets include cryptocurrencies, tokens, digital collectibles, and virtual real estate. These assets are typically bought, sold, and traded on digital asset exchanges. Digital Asset Exchange MEXC Global Claims 10M Users One such digital asset exchange is MEXC. As of September 2022, MEXC has reached a significant milestone of 10 million users. To mark this achievement, on November 18, launched a major brand color change to its international customer base to increase awareness of what it stands for. MEXC After surveying clients during a limited launch in South Korean markets, the color has transitioned from MEXC's "Forest Green" color scheme to a beautiful "Ocean Blue" pallet. At MEXC, the company remains focused on adhering to the principle of 'Users Come First. After surveying various global markets, the response has been fairly positive for "Ocean Blue" - and the change is now permanent. VP of MEXC, Andrew Weiner, explains that clients in Korea advocated for the rebrand to "Ocean Blue." Weiner remarked: "Following our evaluation, we tested the requested color upgrade with our passionate users from MEXC Korea. It was great to see the change, so well-received, and MEXC is truly grateful for the customer insight that directly influences our views and image." Weiner also shared: "Now, why 'Ocean Blue? Our blue oceans cover 71.35% of Earth's surface, whereas the forest area accounts for just 7.27%. Forests are fragile and restricted to the land - but the sea is immense and limitless. 'Ocean Blue' incorporates 'every river that flows into the sea.' Weiner pointed out that "Ocean Blue" is also an accurate reflection of MEXC's "brand identity." He added that they "are calm and professional, open and inclusive, and powerful and innovative - inviting every user to dive deep and explore what treasures MEXC has to offer!" Founded in April 2018, MEXC claims it is one of the leading one-stop crypto shops and fastest-growing exchanges. They reportedly provide futures, spot, ETF (exchange-traded-funds), and NFT Index trades, along with support for staking, MX DeFi, and other services for their clients. Weiner also shared: "When we look back at MEXC's history, 'Users Come First' has always been more than a motto - it is the recipe to our success." As mentioned in the , MEXC has also made updates to its Futures trading system and product functions as part of its June 2020 release. announcement Prior to the upgrade, the operations, product, and technical teams spent a considerable amount of time carrying out extensive consumer research, obtaining insightful feedback, and conducting rigorous product testing. The enhancements range from fine details to major improvements to customer journeys, including such examples as "Lightning Close" and "Leverage Multiples Adjustment." All these upgrades were reportedly made by MEXC's professional team. As noted in the update, 'Users Come First' has been the heart or core of the cryptocurrency industry's values of decentralization and community spirit, and MEXC believes in these principles. Andrew added: "It is because we put our users in the forefront and present them with our professional goods and services that we are able to have reached the accolades of reaching the highest liquidity in futures, spot, and ETFs in the second half of this year with constant efforts, Please enjoy our rebrand and take comfort knowing that you are in safe hands." The Benefits of Using a Digital Assets Exchange There are several benefits to using a digital assets exchange, including the following: Convenience: Digital asset exchanges provide a convenient platform for buying, selling, and digital trading assets. This makes it easy for users to invest in and trade digital assets, as they can access a wide range of assets from a single platform. Security: Digital asset exchanges are typically regulated, which means they are subject to oversight by financial regulators. This provides an extra layer of security for users, ensuring that the exchange is legal and transparent. Advanced trading features: Many digital asset exchanges, such as margin trading and OTC trading, offer advanced features. These features can be useful for experienced traders who want to make larger trades or trade large amounts of assets without affecting the market price. Diversification: Digital asset exchanges typically offer a wide range of assets, which makes it easy for users to diversify their investments. This can reduce risk and potentially increase profits. Liquidity: Digital assets exchanges provide a marketplace where buyers and sellers can come together to trade, which increases liquidity and makes it easier for users to buy and sell assets. The main benefits of using a digital assets exchange are convenience, security, advanced trading features, diversification, and liquidity. Conclusion Digital asset exchanges play a crucial role in digital assets by providing a platform for users to buy, sell, and trade these assets. By facilitating the exchange of digital assets between buyers and sellers, these exchanges make it possible for users to easily and securely invest in and trade digital assets.