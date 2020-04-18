Difference Between Compiler And Interpreter

The only reason why I've written this post because I've seen many people get confused with compiler languages and interpreter languages. Hope this helps for basic understanding.

Compiler:

Entire program(all lines) is scanned first and then gets translated into machine-code.

Debugging of programs is quite slow in compilers.

Gives error messages regarding all errors present in the program all at a time.

Takes less time for program execution.

Interpreter:

The program is translated line by line.

Debugging is very fast in case of interpreters.

Gives error messages regarding to the first error that come across and stops translating remaining lines.

Takes more time for program execution.

