Difference Between Angular Js Vs Angular & How To Migrate?

Angular made an entry in the year 2010 and has let the development to expand & evolve exponentially, and as the requirements have grown the much better versions came into existence.

It goes without saying but Angular has been ruling the field of open-source JavaScript frameworks, has attained immense support from enterprises.

In this post, we’ve compiled some of the essentials, facts, comparisons and the migrating procedure for you to understand the differences Angular holds and be ready to create a difference to your digital product.

Let’ read this post and find out more.

Surprising facts about Different Versions of Angular

AngularJS is also known as Angular 1.

It was designed especially for single-page web apps which would be fully owned by Google and was announced in the year 2010.

It is an open-source JavaScript.

Has front-end web application framework.

Uses HTML as a template language

It is readable, expressive and gets fast development.

Angular 2 and 4 are open-source, fitting for the web application platforms’ requirements.

Angular 4 is newest in Angular league and is backward compatible with Angular 2.

Angular 2 is well-built and completed rework version of Angular, which is compatible with mobile devices.

Developers can select the more number of languages such as ES5, ES6, or TypeScript to write the codes of Angular 2.

There was no release of Angular 3.

Angular 4 was released on March 6, 2017, and is found to be compatible with most of the applications.

Angular 4 has not many changes from Angular 2.

With Angular 4 the better ways to fix the bugs and get the alerts in a better way.

Angular five was launched in November 2017.

This Angular version holds some biggest changes and has better functionalities than its past versions.

Angular 5 lets the Build Optimizer to be created with the Angular CLI, allowing to apply build optimizer by default.

The Angular Universal State Transfer also given that supports API and DOM.

How Angular is different from Angular JS?

A very valid question, and which is mostly been asked as well, so without any further ado, let’s take a quick look at how AngularJS is different from Angular and how it has evolved…

Architecture

The structural concept of AngularJS is the model-view-controller (MVC) design basis, which proffers the central authority to express the very behavior of the application and further help them to manage the data, logic, and rules. With controller takes input, and converts into commands and further shares the commands to model and view.

With the advanced version of Angular 2, the controllers along with the $scope got changed with components and further with directives, transforming the components into directives which hold the template. Now they can manage the app view and page logic. Angular 2 has 2 directives largely; structural directives to change DOM layout by removing or replacing elements, which further transform the DOM elements and their specific behavior and appearance.

The very derivatives ngIf and ngFor in Angular 4 are much improved, and allow developers to utilize if or else design syntax in the templates.

Language

AngularJS is complied & written in JavaScript only.

TypeScript language from Microsoft is utilized in Angular, and has ECMAScript 6 (ES6). It further has the dual benefits of features from TypeScript features, and receive the benefits of ES6, like iterators and lambdas.

Angular 4 works well with TypeScript, and have the powerful type checking and object-oriented feature.

Expression Syntax

AngularJS- In order to bind the image/property or an event with the AngularJS, you must remember tht accurate ng directive.

Angular- Angular utilizes “( )” for event binding and “[ ]” for the property binding.

Mobile Support

AngularJS never had mobile support, since it was designed with a different perspective.

However, the Angular 2 and 4 hold the functionalities within their platform, which feature mobile support.

Routing

AngularJS utilizes the $routeprovider. when() has to be configured routing

Angular utilizes @RouteConfig{(…)}.

Performance

To be précised, the very existence of AngularJS was done majorly for the designers, and with time this platform has received a major set of improvements in the design, and functionalities, however it did not suffice the need of the hour.

Hence the subsequent versions, Angular 2 and Angular 4, are here to transmute the complete performance, speed, and the dependency injection.

peed

With the current technological advancements 2-way binding, has lessened the development effort and time in AngularJS. Earlier the page loading took time during processing at client’s end.

But this very issue was addressed by the Angular2 formed structure that helped in creating with ease and maintaining huge data-driven applications. It goes without saying but this helped in better and well-formed mechanism. Also in this race, the Angular 4 has got the fastest version.

Dependency injection

The complete mechanism of Angular is integrated with a unidirectional tree, which holds the change- detection. You will get to see that it uses a unique system called Hierarchical Dependency Injection, ensuring to encourage framework performance.

A Quick Look At The Pros & Cons

Undeniably being the Google out product, Angular has already carved a niche for itself, and it can easily be said that every Angular version is trustworthy and proffers the never-ending support from the robust team of Google engineers. But every version has some distinctive qualities and the benefits. Let’s take a look…

AngularJS

Pros

Unit testing can be done at any point

It offers incredible data binding for MVC that helps in making the faster process of app development.

Developers can use the declarative language; HTML to help it turn more intuitive.

No wonder but it provides the much-structured front-end development process, as it is no need of any further frameworks or plugins to work upon.

Developers can run AngularJS apps on iOS and Android devices, including phones & tablets.

Cons

It can be found that it is not just big but also complicated, and the credit goes to multiple ways of performing the same thing.

You may find the implementations scale little rough and poor

On disabling the javascript of an AngularJS app, users get to see a page which is basic.

Further UI gets cracked up with the rush of more than 200+ app at one time.

Angular

Pros

TypeScript lets the code optimization to be done utilizing the concept of OOPS.

A much mobile-oriented framework

Provides the enhanced dependency injection along with the modularity.

Developers get the option to integrate Dart, TypeScript, ES5, and ES6.

Also, it provides the simplest routing.

Cons

Complex being compared to AngularJS when it comes to set up.

Not an ideal choice if your aim is to create simple web apps.

Angular 4

Pros

Allows & enables the development process which is faster and scalable.

A perfect choice for the web apps based on single page.

Allows the TypeScript support in a full-fledged manner for building bigger applications.

You can make the testing aspect to be done with ease.

It gives the improved View Engine, which generates less code within the AOT, which is a mode.

Lets the developers discover the animation package, which is modularized.

Cons

The process of reflecting HUGE data comes to slow motion.

Upgrading from AngularJS to Angular

To be honest, the number of applications would be easier to upgrade than others, there are multiple ways to proceed with the migration process, such as:

Run the two frameworks side by side in the same application, and port AngularJS components to Angular one by one.

By using a module loader such as SystemJS, Webpack, or Browserify lets to built-in module systems, that can be used to import and export features between different parts of the application.

Remember, Applications with component directives are easier to be migrated to Angular than applications built with lower-level features like ng-controller, ng-includes, and scope inheritance.

Wrap-Up

Precisely AngularJS has not lost its worth through any possible means and whether it is about Angular 2 or 3, each and every version bespeaks the perfection, quality and advantages for the different verticals of the businesses.

