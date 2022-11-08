DEX's And AMM's Fuel DeFi Growth

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned Coin Mentioned

Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, reached a staggering $6.1b in value locked in its marketplaces in mid-August. Over the past year, it's steadily grown to a current market capitalization of over $80 billion. The proportion of DEXes and Automated Market Makers has increased. DeFi is an online service based on smart contracts that enable people to swap tokens without the intervention of a third party. The system is based on cryptocurrency contracts that allow users to exchange crypto assets without the help of a broker.