Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    DEX's And AMM's Fuel DeFi Growthby@samiranmondal
    568 reads

    DEX's And AMM's Fuel DeFi Growth

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, reached a staggering $6.1b in value locked in its marketplaces in mid-August. Over the past year, it's steadily grown to a current market capitalization of over $80 billion. The proportion of DEXes and Automated Market Makers has increased. DeFi is an online service based on smart contracts that enable people to swap tokens without the intervention of a third party. The system is based on cryptocurrency contracts that allow users to exchange crypto assets without the help of a broker.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - DEX's And AMM's Fuel DeFi Growth
    web3#dex#blockchain#defi#defi-guide
    Samiran Mondal HackerNoon profile picture

    @samiranmondal

    Samiran Mondal

    Receive Stories from @samiranmondal

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Metaverse From A Content Creator's Point Of View
    Published at Oct 26, 2022 by samiranmondal #writing-prompts
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    63 Stories To Learn About Quantum Computing
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #quantum-computing
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by aghafasih #blockchain
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa