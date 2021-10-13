DevOps vs. SRE: Which Career Direction is Right for You?

421 reads

Titles in the engineering space are a funny thing. They're important, but they're not important. The importance of a title comes from the salary/job you can get, for example, someone with a DevOps Engineer title gets paid pretty well. But the title doesn't mean the person with "DevOps Engineer" on their resume is any smarter or more advanced than someone with "systems administrator" or "Systems engineer" title. DevOps is a subset of what an SRE typically do a fraction of what the SRE does (in an organization that's not correct)