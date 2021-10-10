DevOps Pipeline: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet

466 reads

There are seemingly apps for everything, including electric shavers, and algorithms that help you avoid dating your cousin. We are here to help you create your first DevOps pipeline with a step-by-step process. The guide is non-exhaustive, but it should point you in the right direction. As well as provide you with the tools to set up your DevOps pipelines for success. The guide includes a CI/CD framework, source control management tools, and a web application server.