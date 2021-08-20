Search icon
Developing Your TikTok Messaging for Your Marketing Strategy in the "New Normal"

Developing Your TikTok Messaging for Your Marketing Strategy in the "New Normal"

Marketers must adapt their marketing efforts to focus on the emotional needs of their customers, not just the product or service they are selling. Using TikTok content is one of the best ways to boost engagement and introduce your brand to its community. Companies must continue to invest in SEO initiatives, but must also pay more attention to the content they create and promote. The “new norm” is based on the search for new ways of virtual collaboration and building meaningful relationships, according to experts.
