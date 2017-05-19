Developer — Ready UI specifications (part 2)

In the first part, I have brought back to your mind some points to evaluate UI specifications (avoid back and forth with designers after the development beginning).

In this part, I go further by listing the recurring problems and propose a check list to evaluate the exhaustiveness of a specification (correspond to the definition of ready with Scrum).

The recurring problems

I distinguish 4 groups of problem : knowledge of the Android platform, lack of global coherence, incomplete specification and bad communication.

By pragmatism, I list these problems by inspection order.

The UI specifications

the specification does not respect the application charter, there is no global coherence

the specification does not respect the Android guidelines (style, structure, components, spaces, dimensions, etc.)

the specification does not make the most of the platform (eg : multi-pane, multi-window, etc.)

the specification is not suited for small or large screens (resolution * density)

the specification does not indicate which set of dimension it targets

the specification concerns only the main flow, the secondary flows are missing (subscreens, dialogs, messages (warning, error))

the specification does not give all details : dimensions (margin, padding, font, font size, block size), animation specifications

the unit used is misleading (not known, not the Android working one)

The multimedia material

the material received does not correspond to the specification

the material is not optimized (useless file, weight, performance) considering what is possible to do by programming (eg : gradient, splash screen including its background vs only the logo centered (useless redraw of the background))

the material delivered is too big or the quality is not sufficient

is not sufficient the graphic material is not delivered in the different Android densities

the material is not directly usable (Android invalid name, density directories not given, gap of padding / framing between graphic material of same class, etc.)

Others

the structuring work made on a specification is called into question a short time afterwards while the risk of evolution was known

the specification is not achievable in a reasonable time

for a screen evolution, the specification is not up-to-date (passed evolutions / compromises not taken into account)

Ready or not

These problems listed, we have to address them one by one to determine appropriated checks. For that, I propose a check list based on the Scrum Definition of Ready model.

Short definition : Definition of Ready means that stories must be immediately actionable.

Warning : this list is a proposition and may be too / not enough detailed depending on your work context, I recommend you to prioritize and begin short then improve progressively.

Check-list for a Ready specification :

The UI specifications

the specification respects the app charter if existing, there is a global coherence

the specification respects the Android guidelines and take full advantage of the platform, if not : the choice are justified

the specification covers the min and max dimensions -> the device covering has been defined ahead : min and max in dp (see 1st part)

has been : min and max in dp (see 1st part) the specification defines the main flow and secondary flows (subscreens, dialogs, messages (warning, error), etc.)

the specification gives all the details : dimensions (margin, padding, font, font size, block size), animation specification

: dimensions (margin, padding, font, font size, block size), animation specification the unit used is the Android working unit (dp for spaces and dimensions, em for inter-lettering, sp or dp for a font, etc.)

The multimedia material

the material corresponds to the specification

there is no material easy to reproduce by programming in the delivery :

* simple shapes

* monochrome images displayed in the app under different colors (eg icon)

* images easily obtained by simple transformations of another one (1 only loading arrow image rotated repeatedly)

* images with useless spaces (reproducible for part with a 9-patch file)

the material is optimized (appropriated dimensions considering the usage, good quality / weight compromise considering the usage, optimal format with no different in quality (compromise weight / loading time))(1)

(appropriated dimensions considering the usage, good quality / weight compromise considering the usage, optimal format with no different in quality (compromise weight / loading time))(1) the images are delivered in the different Android density formats : (ldpi), mdpi, hdpi, xhdpi, xxhdpi et xxxhdpi

the material delivered is directly usable (Android-valid name (no space or upper case), density directories supplied, no external margin / framing gaps between images of a same class (eg : drawer icons, etc.))

the volatility of the specification is indicated (or indicated in the feature description) : stable, will change soon, etc.

Others

the specification is realizable in a reasonable time (eg complex animation)

a developer review has been done (Android guidelines, feasibility, …)

for a screen update, the gaps between the past specified and the really developed have been reviewed

(1) : for small images : webp > png if minSdk > 18, svg (limited support), font icons

Automate

To ease the acquisition of these work habits, some tool ideas :

materialization of the step in the functional and the technical flow ( make it a must-do )

) a printed file for the definition of ready

for the definition of ready an application charter

an application charter in the “ Cheat Sheet ” format

” format an Android guidelines “Cheat Sheet”

a renaming script

a validation script for the multimedia material : weight, dimension, format (eg depending on the file type identified by its prefix : eg an icon ic_x must measure 20x20 and be to the webp format)

the watch by the designer of the Android platform updates

In this article, I have reminded you the recurring problems related to the UI specifications.

Point by point, I have proposed checks to set up to resolve them, finally and to ease the process, tools to automate them.

