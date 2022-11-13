Determine Whether an Array in JavaScript Is a Subset of Another Array

There are many cases where knowing when an array is a subset of another can be pretty useful - and although usually immediately obvious to the human eye, it can be difficult to evaluate in code.
In the code below,
arr2 is a subset of
arr1, but
arr3 is not.
let arr1 = [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ];
let arr2 = [ 'b', 'c' ];
let arr3 = [ 'c', 'd' ];
If we want to find out if an array is a subset of another array, the best way to evaluate this is by using the array every method. This method iterates through each element in an array and performs a test on it. If every element in the array passes that test, then the overall
every method will return true.
For each evaluation, we have a "parent" array, and a "subset" array - where we want to check if the "subset" array is fully contained within the "parent" array.
To evaluate if one array is a subset of another, we can run
every on each element on the "subset" array. Within the
every function, we can test if the "parent" array contains each element in the "subset" array. If it does, then
every will return
true. Otherwise, it'll return
false.
This can be accomplished easily with a function like the one shown below -
checkSubset will return
true should the
subsetArray be fully contained within the
parentArray:
let arr1 = [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ];
let arr2 = [ 'b', 'c' ];
let arr3 = [ 'c', 'd' ];
let checkSubset = (parentArray, subsetArray) => {
return subsetArray.every((el) => {
return parentArray.includes(el)
})
}
checkSubset(arr1, arr2); // returns true
checkSubset(arr1, arr3); // returns false
