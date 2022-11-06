Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Remove the Last Element of a JavaScript Arrayby@smpnjn
    8,984 reads

    How to Remove the Last Element of a JavaScript Array

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The most common way to remove the last element is to use the `pop()` method. There are a few different ways to do this - but one of the most common is to remove it permanently. The other common method is the `splice` method, which modifies the original array. Using `slice() makes a [shallow copy] of an array, so it is not an independent copy of the original. The slice method is not the same way - but it makes a 'deep copy' of the array.
    featured image - How to Remove the Last Element of a JavaScript Array
    programming#javascript#web-development#web
    Johnny Simpson HackerNoon profile picture

    @smpnjn

    Johnny Simpson

    Receive Stories from @smpnjn

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Dates in JavaScript are Broken. Who Shall Fix them?
    Published at Mar 26, 2022 by smpnjn #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Best Magento 2 Mobile App Builders For Ios & Andriod
    Published at Feb 14, 2021 by thanu #magento-2-mobile-app
    Article Thumbnail
    Why My Brain Is Wired for Clojure
    Published at Jul 06, 2023 by offcode #clojure
    Article Thumbnail
    Use Twig + Timber To Build Better WordPress Themes
    Published at Oct 30, 2022 by jhough #web-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa