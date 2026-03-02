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Detecting Market Turning Points with Change Point Detection in Python

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byNikhil Adithyan@nikhiladithyan

Building BacktestZone & Scriptonomy

March 2nd, 2026
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Nikhil Adithyan@nikhiladithyan

Building BacktestZone & Scriptonomy

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TOPICS

finance#trading-analytics#change-point-detection#etf-analysis#regime-shift-detection#python-trading-analysis#stock-market-volatility#moving-average-deviation#financial-time-series-models

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