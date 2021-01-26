Deskreen Introduction: Turn Any Device With Browser Into a Secondary Screen

Why I made Deskreen?

It all started with me wanting to use my iPad as a secondary screen for my Macbook. But I found that it is already outdated to use 'Sidecar' - a MacOS built in feature for that purpose. I tried upgrading both of them, but it didn't help. The only option left was to buy a new iPad and even new Macbook, which I did not want to do. I also have a Windows PC and sometimes I need to use my iPad as second screen for it as well.

I tried to look for FREE solutions on internet, but I could not find anything that would fit my expectations. Besides, all methods using free software for screen sharing I found, were different for Windows, Mac and Linux. I got very confused about it. Then I got an idea of creating Deskreen.

I decided to make it free and open-source to help people to solve this problem. Deskreen works the same for Windows, MacOS and Linux.

People nowadays are buying new devices very often and may have an old tablet, phone or laptop that they stopped using. If your old tablet, phone or laptop is still able to run a browser, you can start using it as a secondary screen for your laptop with Deskreen.

It is free and open source, forever.

Deskreen is a free and open source desktop app that turns any device with a web browser into a secondary screen for your computer. It is created with ElectronJS so it's cross-platform and available for Linux / Windows / MaxOS. Can be downloaded on deskreen.co

Features of Deskreen:

works with WiFi or LAN

use any device with web browser as second screen for your computer (using Display Dummy Plug)

use any device web browser to mirror your computer's screen

use any device web browser to view a single application window from your computer's screen

supports multiple screen sharing sessions to as many devices as you want

supports changing picture quality while sharing a screen.

picture auto quality change supported (to boost performance while watching videos)

end-to-end encryption

dark mode UI support ;)

Note: app is not Code-Signed yet, code signing is pricy. Any donations are highly encouraged.

You are welcome to contribute to Deskreen on our Github

Thank you all for your attention, enjoy using Deskreen!

by Paul - creator of Deskreen

