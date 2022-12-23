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Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products

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byKevin Kim@tieunui

Product designer

December 23rd, 2022
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Kevin Kim

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Kevin Kim@tieunui

Product designer

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TOPICS

gaming#gamification#fintech#bank#mobile-application#ux-design#game-design#software-development#mobile-app-development

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