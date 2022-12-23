Kevin Kim@tieunui
Product designer
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @tieunui’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Kevin Kim
Product designer
Interested Topics
decision-makingcryptocurrencyagiletechteam-productivitystartupcareer-developmentproduct-managementdesignbusinesshackernoon-top-storystartups-top-storydeep-learninguser-experiencepsychologyhackernoon-booksstorytellingproductivitynfteconomicsbusiness-strategydigital-marketingdesign-thinkingmvpinvestingstartup-advicedatablockchainuxproof-of-stakeinterviewproduct-developmentsaasblockchain-technologyfinance