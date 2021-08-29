Designing an Effective UI: Improve Your eCommerce Website Design

E-commerce websites have large catalogs of products from which the shopper has to sort by. It is usually tiring as the customer has to scroll, find, and visit the page for the products they want to see. What you can do is simplify! Simplify the category heads, choose the primary category of products you are offering. On clicking these headers, customers can see the sub-categories and pick what they need. This is when breadcrumbs (which you usually find in the top-left corners) become necessary. Since your website has multiple categories and sub-categories, the shopper might feel lost after some time. Hence, you need to navigate them, offer them help in finding what they are looking for. Also, help them return whenever they would like. Such well-arranged navigations help customers to move freely between categories and even buying more.