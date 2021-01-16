Design a SaaS application on Rails 6.1 with Horizontal Sharding

loading...
Rails, the framework built on top of Ruby, just got its latest version(6.1) released. A lot of features and enhancements have gone into the latest version of Rails. You can read the official announcement for more details.
I will be focusing particularly on the Multi-DB improvements section, what changed and how we can leverage Rails' native multi DB handling techniques for building scalable multi-tenant applications.
Rails 6.0 was the first official rails version to support multiple databases. From the release notes:
The new multiple database support makes it easy for a single application to connect to, well, multiple databases at the same time! You can either do this because you want to segment certain records into their own databases for scaling or isolation, or because you’re doing read/write splitting with replica databases for performance. Either way, there’s a new, simple API for making that happen without reaching inside the bowels of Active Record. The foundational work for multiple-database support was done by Eileen Uchitelle and Aaron Patterson.
This allowed application developers to be able to define multiple database connections for a single application. Before this, developers had to use one of the many third party gems for any kind of multi DB support in Rails. Even though the ruby/rails community is very vibrant, third party gems often come with maintenance overheads with respect to upgrades, breaking changes, bugs, performance issues, etc.
With Rails 6.0, you could define your
in such a way:
database.yml
# config/database.yml
default: &default
adapter: sqlite3
pool: <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %>
timeout: 5000
development:
primary:
<<: *default
database: primary_db
primary_replica:
<<: *default
database: primary_db_replica
replica: true
animals:
<<: *default
database: animals_db
animals_replica:
<<: *default
database: animals_db_replica
replica: true
Then define
classes that could connect to these databases.
ActiveRecord Abstract
# app/models/application_record.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class ApplicationRecord < ActiveRecord::Base
connects_to database: { writing: :primary, reading: :primary_replica }
end
# app/models/animals_base.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class AnimalsBase < ApplicationRecord
connects_to database: { writing: :animals, reading: :animals_replica }
end
# app/models/user.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class User < ApplicationRecord
end
The abstract classes and models inheriting from them would both now have access to the
method which can be used to establish connection to the configured database connections.
connected_to
# some_controller.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
ApplicationRecord.connected_to(role: :reading) do
User.do_something_thats_slow
end
This approach worked great for primary-replica setup or setups where models had clear separation. i.e. a model always queried from a single database. However, with modern multi-tenant SaaS applications, horizontal sharding is almost a basic necessity. Depending on the tenant that's accessing the application, the application should be able to select which database it wants to query the data from. While how the application shards horizontally is DSL and can vary from a case to case basis, how it is able to connect to the underlying databases should be something that the framework should be able to handle. And so they did.
With Multi-DB improvements released in 6.1, you can now define shard connections for your abstract classes as well. The example from above changes as:
# config/database.yml
default: &default
adapter: sqlite3
pool: <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %>
timeout: 5000
development:
primary:
<<: *default
database: primary_db
primary_replica:
<<: *default
database: primary_db_replica
replica: true
animals:
<<: *default
database: animals_db
animals_replica:
<<: *default
database: animals_db_replica
replica: true
animals_shard1:
<<: *default
database: animals_db1
animals_shard1_replica:
<<: *default
database: animals_db1_replica
replica: true
# app/models/application_record.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class ApplicationRecord < ActiveRecord::Base
connects_to database: { writing: :primary, reading: :primary_replica}
end
# app/models/animals_base.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class AnimalsBase < ApplicationRecord
connects_to shards: {
default: { writing: :animals, reading: :animals_replica },
shard1: { writing: :animals_shard1, reading: :animals_shard1_replica }
}
end
# app/models/cat.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class Cat < AnimalsBase
end
Similar to 6.0, we can then leverage the
method for switching(/establishing) connections to the configured databases.
connected_to
# some_controller.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
AnimalsBase.connected_to(shard: :shard1, role: :reading) do
Cat.all # reads all cats from animals_shard1_replica
end
One of the most common design patterns for multi-tenant architectures is to associate every tenant with a unique subdomain on your root domain. For eg. if your application runs on example.com, marvel as a tenant would access the system using marvel.example.com and so on.
This pattern has its own advantages(easy/faster DNS resolution when running on a multi pod setup) and disadvantages(DNS updates for every tenant creation). Instead of debating that, we will delve into how to implement this architecture in a Rails application using the new multi & horizontal DB setup provided by Rails 6.0/6.1.
To begin with, we will need a
model. Since your tenants will be identified by subdomains, it makes sense to have a subdomain column in the table along with other application required attributes. Each tenant belongs to a
Tenant
and all data of that tenant would reside on that shard. So we will need a shard model as well.
Shard
We can begin by setting up the required database configurations first:
# config/database.yml
default: &default
adapter: sqlite3
pool: <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %>
timeout: 5000
development:
default:
<<: *default
database: primary_db
default_replica:
<<: *default
database: primary_db_replica
replica: true
shard1:
<<: *default
database: shard1_db
shard1_replica:
<<: *default
database: shard1_db_replica
replica: true
We will define the required models as well accordingly.
# app/models/application_record.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class ApplicationRecord < ActiveRecord::Base
self.abstract_class = true
db_configs = Rails.application.config.database_configuration[Rails.env].keys
db_configs = db_file.each_with_object({}) do |key, configs|
# key = default, db_key = default
# key = default_replica, db_key = default
db_key = key.gsub('_replica', '')
role = key.eql?(db_key) ? :writing : :reading
db_key = db_key.to_sym
configs[db_key] ||= {}
configs[db_key][role] = key.to_sym
end
# connects_to shards: {
# default: { writing: :default, reading: :default_replica },
# shard1: { writing: :shard1, reading: :shard1_replica }
# }
connects_to shards: db_configs
end
# app/models/global_record.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class GlobalRecord < ActiveRecord::Base
self.abstract_class = true
connects_to database: { writing: :default, reading: :default_replica }
end
# app/models/tenant.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class Tenant < ApplicationRecord
include ActsAsCurrent
validates :subdomain, format: { with: DOMAIN_REGEX }
# other DSL
after_commit :set_shard, on: :create
private
def set_shard
Shard.create!(tenant_id: self.id, domain: subdomain)
end
end
# app/models/shard.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class Shard < GlobalRecord
include ActsAsCurrent
validates :domain, format: { with: DOMAIN_REGEX }
validates :tenant_id
before_create :set_current_shard
private
def set_current_shard
self.shard = APP_CONFIGS[:current_shard] #shard1
end
end
With multi-tenant architectures, there will always be a global context and a tenant specific context. We isolate such models through abstract classes
and
ApplicationRecord
. They also take care of abstracting database connections and setting up the required isolations.
GlobalRecord
We can also leverage the BelongsToTenant pattern for all models that belong to a tenant and inherit from
.
ApplicationRecord
All ActiveRecord inherited models connect by default to a default shard and a writing role unless
another connection. Hence, when connecting to
connected_to
inherited models, we will not require any explicit connection handling.
GlobalRecord
We can also define a proxy class to abstract out all application specific connection handling logic:
# app/proxies/database_proxy.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
class DatabaseProxy
class << self
def on_shard(shard: , &block)
_connect_to_(role: :writing, shard: shard, &block)
end
def on_replica(shard: , &block)
_connect_to_(role: :reading, shard: shard, &block)
end
def on_global_replica(&block)
_connect_to_(klass: GlobalRecord, role: :reading, &block)
end
# for regular executions, since Global only connects to default shard,
# no explicit connection switching is required.
# def on_global(&block)
# _connect_to_(klass: GlobalRecord, role: :writing, &block)
# end
private
def _connect_to_(klass: ApplicationRecord, role: :writing, shard: :default, &block)
klass.connected_to(role: role, shard: shard) do
block.call
end
end
end
end
With this setup in place, we can now write both application and background middleware that handle shard selection and tenant isolation on a per request or job basis.
# lib/middlewares/multitenancy.rb
# frozen_string_literal: true
require 'database_proxy'
module Middlewares
# selecting account based on subdomain
class Multitenancy
def initialize(app)
@app = app
end
def call(env)
domain = env['HTTP_HOST']
shard = Shard.find_by(domain: domain)
return @app.call(env) unless shard
shard.make_current
DatabaseProxy.on_shard(shard: shard.shard) do
account = Account.find_by(subdomain: domain)
account&.make_current
@app.call(env)
end
end
end
end
# config/application.rb
require 'lib/middlewares/multitenancy'
config.middleware.insert_after Rails::Rack::Logger, Middlewares::Multitenancy
With more widespread adoption, the underlying framework should only get better from here. Native implementations also allow us better flexibility and control over code flows and application design.
Also published on: https://dev.to/ritikesh/multitenant-architecture-on-rails-6-1-27c7
