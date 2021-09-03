Deploying Sendy On Kubernetes to Reduce Newsletter Costs 100x - Part 1

Sendy is an application that allows you to use Amazon SES to send newsletters to your subscribers. It is also much, much cheaper than the alternatives like Campaign Monitor and MailChimp. Sendy costs $69 once off (at the time of writing) and it should save you the cost multiple times over. Get a domain (one where you could perhaps use newsletters for a lot of your different projects) and use it as a service provider. You can even charge other users to send newsletter services if you want to build a newsletter service.