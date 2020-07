Deploying a Website [The Easy Way Out]

Here are few steps that you have to take to deploy a website on Netlify using your Github Repository -

Install Git Bash on your system.

Make a separate folder of your website files on Desktop.

Open your Github and Create a repository with some name and then leave it.

Open Command Prompt ;

Type the following commands cd Desktop cd { your folder name } git init (For initialising a folder named git in your folder) git add . ( To add all your files to that folder) git status (To check whether the files are uploaded or not)

Open Github , in the first page that opens after you created the repository; find this line - git commit -m "first commit" . Or look at the cover picture of the blog.

. Or look at the cover picture of the blog. *Copy the next two lines one by one .(Make sure that https is selected in the Quick Setup Bar)

*Refresh the page and you will get all your files.

*Login on Netlify and Select your Github repository.

*Click on Deploy. Now your website is deployed.

*You can also change your site name by clicking on change site name.

Hurray! now you have deployed your website :)

