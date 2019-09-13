Deploy apps Fast with Google Kubernetes (GKE) UI

I like to move fast from code to deploy, especially in the development process, and using great ui solution, such as Google's Cloud Kubernetes Engine is very useful for me, as I can avoid getting deep diving into DevOps orchestration.

In this article I'll go thru on how to deploy a node containerized application to Google's Kubernetes Cluster using only the GKE UI.

First we will need to create a GKE Cluster. Just login to google's cloud console and from the menu head to Kubernetes Engine -> Clusters.

Before we can actually create the cluster, we'll need to wait for the Kubernetes Engine Api beeing enabled.

Creating a Kubernetes Cluster

Create cluster button and select our desired configuration. Google offer almost every preset needed to get started, either to play around or to set up a production ready high availability Kubernetes clusters. Now we can hit thebutton and select our desired configuration. Google offer almost every preset needed to get started, either to play around or to set up a production ready high availability Kubernetes clusters.

We'll go with the default Standard Cluster.

Create button. Select the Zone nearest to you and the Master version (higher the better), leave the rest with the default settings and hit thebutton.

Google will now create the cluster for us. Meanwhile we can dockerize our node application.

Node.Js Express App

This is our simple express app that will display the request headers and the hostname in JSON:

And this is Dockerfile we will use:

To buid the image we will run docker build command with the your dockerhub repo:

$ docker build -t alonronin/node-env .

And push it to dockerhub's using the docker push command:

$ docker push alonronin/node-env

Creating a Deployment

Deploy button at the top. Now we can deploy it to our newly created cluster. To do that we will hit thebutton at the top.

Done button and after on the Continue button to the Configuration section. In the Container section let's choose existing image and enter our dockerhub's image and hit thebutton and after on thebutton to the Configuration section.

Deploy button and press it. In the application name field we will enter our app name, node-env, scroll down to thebutton and press it.

Deployment with default of 3 replicas and an autoscale (HPA) between 1 - 5 . GKE will generate everything for us, it will create thewith default ofreplicas and an autoscale (HPA) between

Creating a Service

Deployment , let's click on the deployment and hit the expose button . Next we will need to create a service for the, let's click on the deployment and hit the expose

80 by default, but you can change that to any port you want, and we will need to tell it the target port of the container, which is 3000 in our express app listening port. The services will be exposed at portby default, but you can change that to any port you want, and we will need to tell it the target port of the container, which isin our express app listening port.

Expose button. Let's select Node Port as the service type and click thebutton.

Service we can configure it to receive a traffic from the web, we need to create an Ingress for it. Now that we have awe can configure it to receive a traffic from the web, we need to create anfor it.

Creating an Ingress

Create Ingress button at the top. Just select the service and click thebutton at the top.

Service as the Backends service. In the Host and path rules select ouras the Backends service.

HTTPS as the HTTP will be created by default. In the Frontend configuration we will need to select the type of traffic from the web, let's selectas the HTTP will be created by default.

Create a new certificate from the Certificate drop down. We can create an SSL certificate by clickingfrom the Certificate drop down.

Create Google-managed certificate so it will issued and renewed automatically by google. Add the domain and the name for the certificate and click the Create button. Let's choosecertificate so it will issued and renewed automatically by google. Add the domain and the name for the certificate and click thebutton.

Ingress and transfer traffic from Google's Load Balancers to our Cluster and from the Ingress to our Service and from there to our Deployment . The google platform will create ourand transfer traffic from Google's Load Balancers to ourand from theto ourand from there to our

A record for our domain to that IP Address. When the Ingress is ready it will issue an IP address. We can create anrecord for our domain to that IP Address.

Check the certificate status

Active or Provisioning . Clicking on our Ingress and then on the Load Balancer Link, we can check out if our certificate isor

This can take up until an hour, according to google's docs, so be patient.

It's alive!

Going to the domain we configured we can see everything is just fine and our express app is working as expected.

Conclusion

So we managed to create a Kubernetes cluster, ready for production, only by using the GKE UI.

We accomplished to:

Create docker image for our application and push it to Dockerhub's repo.

Create a Kubernets Cluster

Create a Deployment

Create a Service

Create an Ingress

Create an auto managed SSL Certificate

All of these actions can be done using the kubectl command line tool, by applying yaml files configurations or creating a Helm chart.

If you have any question, suggestion or you find a mistake I've made, feel free to comment on it.

