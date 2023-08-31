Departure in the Night-time

Too Long; Didn't Read Departure in the Night-time.—All Three.—Kennedy’s Instincts.—Precautions.—The Course of the Shari River.—Lake Tchad.—The Water of the Lake.—The Hippopotamus.—One Bullet thrown away. About three o’clock in the morning, Joe, who was then on watch, at length saw the city move away from beneath his feet. The Victoria was once again in motion, and both the doctor and Kennedy awoke. The former consulted his compass, and saw, with satisfaction, that the wind was carrying them toward the north-northeast. “We are in luck!” said he; “every thing works in our favor: we shall discover Lake Tchad this very day.” “Is it a broad sheet of water?” asked Kennedy. “Somewhat, Dick. At its greatest length and breadth, it measures about one hundred and twenty miles.” “It will spice our trip with a little variety to sail over a spacious sheet of water.”