    Delhivery’s Data Marts - Migration Journey from OLTP to HTAPby@datadelhivery
    Delhivery’s Data Marts - Migration Journey from OLTP to HTAP

    Delhivery, a leading fulfillment platform in India, faced challenges in managing massive real-time data volumes for operational decision-making. They migrated their data marts from Amazon Aurora to TiDB, a Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) database, to overcome scalability, data integrity, and latency issues. TiDB's architecture separated computing from storage, providing easy scaling, ACID compliance, high availability, and real-time analytics. Delhivery's TiDB infrastructure spans multiple availability zones and underwent critical tuning for optimal performance. They reported improved query performance, easy data migration, and strong support from PingCAP. TiDB proved effective in handling high data throughput requirements for real-time data marts at Delhivery.

    featured image - Delhivery’s Data Marts - Migration Journey from OLTP to HTAP
    data-science #real-time-analytics #htap #tidb
    Delhivery HackerNoon profile picture

    @datadelhivery

    Delhivery

    The Data Engineering team behind Delhivery, India's leading fulfilment platform for digital commerce

    Credibility

