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Deepfake CEOs, AI Job Applicants & the Future of Identity Verification

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byJan Stepnov@janstepnov

Digital Transformation Consultant

August 24th, 2025
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Jan Stepnov@janstepnov

Digital Transformation Consultant

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cybersecurity#identity-verification#deepfakes#fraud-prevention#digital-identity-verification#idv-trends-2025#liveness-detection#biometric-security#deepfake-fraud-prevention

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