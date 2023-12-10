The Noonification: Not All Deepfake Detectors Are Created Equal (12/10/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Learning the Ins and Outs of Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Proofs By [ 2 Min read ]\nEverything one needs to know about the cutting-edge cryptographic concept known as Zero Knowledge. @dailyabay Read More. DeFi on Bitcoin Part 2: How to Deploy DApps on Bitcoin Using the Rootstock Sidechain By [ 10 Min read ]\nRootstock is a smart contract, EVM-compatible sidechain on Bitcoin that enables developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) on top of Bitcoin. @rootstock_io Read More. Understanding How Data Warehousing on AWS Works By [ 4 Min read ]\nEmbark on a journey through the essentials of data warehousing, as well as a practical guide to AWS Redshift implementation. @ramsjha Read More. Web3 Is Fragmented, Or Why We Need a Unified Base Layer By [ 5 Min read ]\nA decade since its inception, the landscape of Web3 paints a complex picture, marked by fragmented development and slow adoption. @sunnysella Read More. 7 Hardest Programming Languages to Learn in 2023 By [ 8 Min read ]\nIf youre a thrill seeker and up for a challenge, youre in luck because Im here to give you a rundown of the top most mind-bending programming languages. @itsfurqanaziz Read More. Mastering the Art of Load Testing for Web Applications By [ 7 Min read ]\nMastering load testing for web apps takes understanding the basics, the process, tools, best practices, common pitfalls, and future trends. So, lets dive @mariarogova Read More. Not All Deepfake Detectors Are Created Equal By [ 11 Min read ]\nSumsubs engineers reveal that most state-of-the-art deepfake detectors falter in real-world scenarios and are vulnerable to even basic fraudster tactics. @sumsub Read More. Make the Most of MinIO With Optimum Network Configurations — Heres How By [ 7 Min read ]\nRather than reinventing the wheel, MinIO uses networking basics to achieve parity with some of the other data stores with complex network and gateway setup. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @minio Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME