Deeper Joins the Polkadot DeFi Alliance

Deeper Network has joined the Polkadot DeFi Alliance, a leading group of blockchain projects looking to build the latest decentralized finance infrastructure. Polkadot is a multi-chain interchange framework that enables customized side-chains to connect with public blockchains and was launched by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood in May 2020. The Polkadot DeFi Alliance, which includes projects like Chainlink and Reef Finance, aims to provide a space for collaboration between promising Polkadot defi projects.

Deeper Network Pushes Privacy

Deeper Network is a privacy-focused project that provides a secure network resource sharing platform, a decentralized consensus network, and a trusted internet development platform. Deeper gives users tools to prevent cyber attacks and data leaks as well as increasing their online privacy. Apart from these benefits, Deeper also provides an economic incentive to those who supply their unused bandwidth to others in the form of the DPR token. Cryptocurrency miners are rewarded for securing networks and in the same vein, Deeper users are rewarded for providing others with web access.

As well as the aforementioned software solutions, Deeper has a physical device called Deeper Connect that gives users control and transparency over their data and online activity. Deeper Connect is an alternative to a traditional VPN. Users can regulate control over who sees their data (like IP addresses and cookies) and share their unused network resources with others for a profit. Deeper Connect can be set up in a matter of minutes with no technical expertise required. Instead of a monthly VPN subscription, Deeper offers a Decentralized Private Network (DPN) that includes features such as a seven layer firewall on top of privacy improvements without monthly subscription fees.

Alliance Collaborations

The Polkadot DeFi alliance has many members with synergies that are relevant to Deeper. As defi is still in its early stages, collaboration between projects that are pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology is crucial to increasing the speed of development. The Alliance will also host monthly panel discussions on the latest developments in the market with a variety of hosts and special guests including innovators from the Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. The next event is on February 25 and will focus on the differences between Ethereum defi and Polkadot defi.

