Deep Geometrized Cartoon Line Inbetweening: Conclusion and References

Authors: (1) Li Siyao, S-Lab, Nanyang Technological University; (2) Tianpei Gu, Lexica and Work completed at UCLA; (3) Weiye Xiao, Southeast University; (4) Henghui Ding, S-Lab, Nanyang Technological University; (5) Ziwei Liu, S-Lab, Nanyang Technological University; (6) Chen Change Loy, S-Lab, Nanyang Technological University and a Corresponding Author.

Abstract and 1. Introduction

6. Conclusion

In this study, we address the practical problem of cartoon line inbetweening and propose a novel approach that treats line arts as geometrized vector graphs. Unlike previous frame interpolation tasks on raster images, our approach formulates the inbetweening task as a graph fusion problem with vertex repositioning. We present a deep learning-based framework called AnimeInbet, which shows significant gains over existing methods in terms of both quantitative and qualitative evaluation. To facilitate training and evaluation on cartoon line inbetweening, we also provide a large-scale geometrized line art dataset, MixamoLine240. Our proposed framework and dataset facilitate a wide range of applications, such as anime production and multimedia design, and have significant practical implications.





Acknowledgement. This research is supported by the National Research Foundation, Singapore under its AI Singapore Programme (AISG Award No: AISG-PhD/2021-01- 031[T]). It is also supported under the RIE2020 Industry Alignment Fund Industry Collaboration Projects (IAF-ICP) Funding Initiative, as well as cash and in-kind contribution from the industry partner(s). This study is partially supported by NTU NAP, MOE AcRF Tier 1 (2021-T1-001-088).

References

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.



