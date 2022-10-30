Deep Dive Into Metaverse Technology- An Interview With Arpita Karmakar

Too Long; Didn't Read

The Metaverse is a 3D network of virtual worlds that lets you connect and socialize. It combines VR, augmented reality (AR), and even a possible brain-computer interface. Facebook will be the first major brand in the world to make a mark in the Metaverse in the coming years. For parents, openness and communication of the following are key: Meeting and staying connected with friends; finding communities and support for specific activities or personal issues; sharing artwork, music, and other passions; exploring and expressing themselves, creatively and safely.