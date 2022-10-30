Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Deep Dive Into Metaverse Technology- An Interview With Arpita Karmakarby@arpitakarmakar
    609 reads

    Deep Dive Into Metaverse Technology- An Interview With Arpita Karmakar

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Metaverse is a 3D network of virtual worlds that lets you connect and socialize. It combines VR, augmented reality (AR), and even a possible brain-computer interface. Facebook will be the first major brand in the world to make a mark in the Metaverse in the coming years. For parents, openness and communication of the following are key: Meeting and staying connected with friends; finding communities and support for specific activities or personal issues; sharing artwork, music, and other passions; exploring and expressing themselves, creatively and safely.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Deep Dive Into Metaverse Technology- An Interview With Arpita Karmakar
    writing#writing-prompts#metaverse
    Arpita Karmakar HackerNoon profile picture

    @arpitakarmakar

    Arpita Karmakar

    Receive Stories from @arpitakarmakar

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Cross-Chain Technology Hopes To Solve Blockchain Scalability Issues
    Published at Oct 18, 2022 by arpitakarmakar #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Jobs Ahoy! Level up Your Tech Career With HackerNoon
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    Prompts for Solving Comprehension Questions in CAT Examination
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by beardedowl1357 #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Hungri Games Completes Seed Investment Round with a Valuation of $23M
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by CryptoAdventure #hungri-games
    Article Thumbnail
    Yusuf Sevim on Merging Reality and Digital Realms Through MetaTime
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by IshanOnTech #startup
    Article Thumbnail
    The Metaverse is Now Corporate and Depressing
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by jeremyrayjewell #metaverse
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa