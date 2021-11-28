Decentralized Organizations or DAOs: The Founding Principles

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a logical step for the next level of relationship. DAOs are autonomous organizations built on top of smart contracts on the blockchain. They can be run by media, for social club, venture capital fund or just for a simple mutual assets management. DAO can execute any transaction via voting, for example, sending part of the funds from DAO’s treasury to the DeFi protocol, or to a wallet. These rules enter into force as soon as a group of 2 or more people is formed. To make decisions, people will need to vote and establish a quorum.