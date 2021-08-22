Decentralized Autonomous Organizations or DAOs Are The Future of Management: An Overview

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) is gaining huge popularity on the DeFi market. We now have more than 700,000 people involved in DAO operations with more than $8B in total assets under management. DAO is just a series of smart contracts which define two main functions: What is being managed; how it is managed; and how it's managed. We expect to see a large-scale growth of projects that facilitate DAOs. We see more and more enthusiasts willing to get involved in the development and management of these protocols.