Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoDecentralization Debate Club: Blockchain, Autonomy, and DeFi by@natasha

Decentralization Debate Club: Blockchain, Autonomy, and DeFi

September 21st 2020
Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Has what started with Satoshi spun off into an hype-driven, ICO-indulgent startup industry of solutions for nothing? Or is blockchain technology and the mass decentralization it makes possible still worth the hype? Answered in 5 minutes by two top Hacker Noon Contributors, Mario Alves and Vladimiros Peilivanidis, scroll down and tune in for this special Decentralization Debate Club episode.

READ MORE —

ICYMI: Here are the last two episodes in The 2020 Noonies Podcast Series

Technology Trends for 2021: A Forecast from Hacker Noon’s Top Writers
Black Mirror Tech IRL: Hacker Noon Writers on What’s Worrying in 2021

And hey —

Don't forget to cast your votes for 2020's Best in Tech in Hacker Noon's annual tech industry awards, The Noonies, before voting closes on 12 October! 🚀



Related

'Smart people with bad ideas can always pivot.' —LA MP Mark Tung

4 reactions
#hackernoon-shareholder-series
Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

3min
06/25/19

My Inglorious Path to Crypto and the Mistakes I Made Along the Way

pre-emoji story
#bitcoin
Author profile picture
01/07/21

Tags

#podcast#hackernoon-podcast#hackernoon-top-story#decentralization#blockchain#cryptocurrency#natasha-nel#latest-tech-stories
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.