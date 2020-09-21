Decentralization Debate Club: Blockchain, Autonomy, and DeFi

@ natasha Natasha Nel 👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Has what started with Satoshi spun off into an hype-driven, ICO-indulgent startup industry of solutions for nothing? Or is blockchain technology and the mass decentralization it makes possible still worth the hype? Answered in 5 minutes by two top Hacker Noon Contributors, Mario Alves and Vladimiros Peilivanidis, scroll down and tune in for this special Decentralization Debate Club episode.

READ MORE —

ICYMI: Here are the last two episodes in The 2020 Noonies Podcast Series

Technology Trends for 2021: A Forecast from Hacker Noon’s Top Writers

Black Mirror Tech IRL: Hacker Noon Writers on What’s Worrying in 2021

And hey —

Don't forget to cast your votes for 2020's Best in Tech in Hacker Noon's annual tech industry awards, The Noonies, before voting closes on 12 October! 🚀







Tags