Decentralization Debate Club: Blockchain, Autonomy, and DeFi

@ natasha Natasha Nel ๐Ÿ‘‹ I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Has what started with Satoshi spun off into an hype-driven, ICO-indulgent startup industry of solutions for nothing?ย Or is blockchain technology and the mass decentralization it makes possible still worth the hype? Answered in 5 minutes by two top Hacker Noon Contributors, Mario Alves and Vladimiros Peilivanidis, scroll down and tune in for this special Decentralization Debate Club episode.

READ MORE โ€”

ICYMI: Here are the last two episodes in The 2020 Noonies Podcast Series

Technology Trends for 2021: A Forecast from Hacker Noonโ€™s Top Writers

Black Mirror Tech IRL: Hacker Noon Writers on Whatโ€™s Worrying in 2021

And hey โ€”

Don't forget to cast your votes for 2020's Best in Tech in Hacker Noon's annual tech industry awards, The Noonies, before voting closes on 12 October! ๐Ÿš€







Tags