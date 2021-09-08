Search icon
Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games

Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games

Polygon has formed a strategic partnership with Decentral Games (DG), the world's first metaverse gaming DAO to advance play-to-earn games. The partnership aims to solve scalability concerns as more users join the Metaverse, ensuring no outages or long maintenance periods that can affect gameplay. Polygon is a well-established framework preferred by many decentralized applications and fintech institutions leveraging the Ethereum's ecosystem. The Polygon ecosystem has seen strong growth in the past few months due to increased adoption.
Burr Media Hacker Noon profile picture

@swedeyburr
Burr Media

Journalist, writer and media expert

