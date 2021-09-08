Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games
Polygon has formed a strategic partnership with Decentral Games (DG), the world's first metaverse gaming DAO to advance play-to-earn games. The partnership aims to solve scalability concerns as more users join the Metaverse, ensuring no outages or long maintenance periods that can affect gameplay. Polygon is a well-established framework preferred by many decentralized applications and fintech institutions leveraging the Ethereum's ecosystem. The Polygon ecosystem has seen strong growth in the past few months due to increased adoption.
