Debugging Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced

This month, the editors’ favourite is How Quake III Helped Me Debug Strawberry Filled Kiełbasa by @tomaszs. In second place, we’ve got Learn How to Make Java Classes More Consistent with Minimal Effort by @artemsutulov. In third place, we have Don't Nest Callbacks, Use Promise Chaining Instead by @hungvu. The most read article comes with its own cash prize of $100! And it goes to 7 Chrome Plugins You Must Install Today by @kameir.

The wait is over. The Round 2 results for Debugging Writing Contest held with Sentry are out!!





Like our other writing contests, we are giving out monthly prizes for the very best HackerNoon Debugging stories. If you’ll like to join the competition next month, just submit your story with the #debugging , #monitoring, or #performance tags and you’ll automatically get added to it. A US$1000 prize pool is up every month with US$500 going to the writer of the best article!





Solved a Software Performance Issue? Share Your Story and Win $$$!

But enough about that. Now’s the time for the most important question; who are the winners?

Debugging Writing Contest Round 2 Nominations 🔥





We’ve picked our winners by taking the 10 story submissions that generated the most traffic. HackerNoon’s editorial team then voted, picking the top three stories among them and deciding which order to place the winners.





We had the pleasure of voting over these 10 stories:





And the Winners Are 👀

To make sure that any bugs in our algorithm don’t affect the outcome, editors voted for the top stories. Here are the winners:

I have closed Quake and started to code. It took me six long days to figure everything out and set up the console. It was an input field with a button. The button passed the command to the Javascript code. Then the code executed it and appended the result to a div element on the website. One day before the deadline I was ready to try it out. I called a command /show_log and immediately the page became filled with all the data and steps the algorithm made to assume kiełbasa is pierogi.

After testing for several hours I finally managed to fix all bugs in the code. It was working flawlessly. And the console allowed me to prove it!





Congratulations, @tomaszs! You’ve won $500!

Well done, @artemsutulov! You’ve won $300!





Sign in and use this writing prompt to enter the #debugging contest.





If you work in JavaScript web development, I guess you're already familiar with a Promise and have faced callback hell multiple times before. Promise chaining in JavaScript is one way to solve the callback hell issue, and we will discuss it in this article.





Thank you for helping the community with this story @hungvu! Congratulations on winning $100!

Congratulations, @kameir!





With that ends our quick announcement! Thank you to everyone who has sent in an article already and another round of congratulations for our winners! Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com for more details. We will contact the winners shortly.





