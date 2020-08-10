Dear Tim Cook, Apple Should Support Open Systems

Apple used to feel like something more innovative. Now it seems like lots have changed. When you look at the history of Apple, it went from pioneers like Wozniak promoting an Open-Architecture design to Apple suing independent electronic repair shops. Now I don't want to reminisce about old history, but a lot needs to be said about open systems, the right to repair, and innovation.

People as owners of their device should have the right to repair or modify it in any way, shape or form they want. The whole right to repair legislature being pushed for electronics is common sense. You should be able to mess with your own device, and it is Orwellian that a company has more control over something you purchased.

The whole mentality of Apple have also suffered immensely due to not pushing for open systems. In the beginning Apple had competitive advantage. Now competitive advantage with hardware moved over to brand advantage. You have Apple's rate of innovation being far less excessive than its earlier years. You also have closed system after closed system being harder to modify.

As we stand in the current future of things, Apple should shift back to its early day origins. Perhaps I am wrong, but I feel like Wozniak never in-visioned closed systems or people getting excessively sued over trying to start repair shops.

The thing that bothers me is that Apple has the potential to become greater than what it is. Instead of selling $299 Books and $699 Wheels, or making a product a limited edition color or slightly different specs and firmware updates, Apple needs to get back to its roots. They need to push for innovation again. One way to ignite a spark of innovation is be more focused on the common good of the end consumer. Push for open systems.

Open Architecture makes it easier to create long lasting, upgradeable, and impactful devices. This also creates transparency for the tech community. It makes it easier to repair what is broken. It inspires people to innovate. It is also where the future is heading. If Apple doesn't get back to its roots, regardless of how big the brand equity value is, Apple will one day seize to exist as a company. If it does, it will no longer be the Apple people once knew.

